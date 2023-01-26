Republic Day 2023 Live: Prez to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade
updated: Jan 26 2023, 06:39 ist
Follow live updates here!
06:38
Roaring Rafales, drone show to be Republic Day draws
The Defence Ministry on Wednesday said public attendance at this year’s Republic Day parade would be slashed by more than 50% compared to the pre-Covid days, but the week-long celebration will be sashayed by a mega drone show at the Beating Retreat ceremony and a 3-D colourful visual show on the façades of North and South Block.
R-Day: Traffic islands, roundabouts decked up with artistic floral designs
Traffic islands and roundabouts in Lutyens Delhi have been decked up with artistic floral designs ahead of the 74th Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.
The New Delhi Municipal Council said 18 flower boards and an equal number of flower fountains have been set up and the civic body's building has been illuminated with tricolour for the occasion. (PTI)
05:34
People allowed to witness R-Day parade in Kolkata after two Covid-hit years
After a gap of two years, the West Bengal government has decided to allow people at Thursday's Republic Day parade on Red Road here, with the police having taken necessary measures to counter any attempt to disrupt the law and order situation, a senior official said. (PTI)
05:31
Prez Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade
Six 'Agniveers' will be part of the Navy's marching contingent during the 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday when the ceremonial parade will take place on Kartavya Path amid patriotic fervour.
This was stated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on the eve of the celebrations.
President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the ceremonial event. (PTI)
Read more
