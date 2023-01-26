Republic Day fly-past: Poor visibility curtails excitement

R-Day fly-past: Poor visibility curtails excitement

People kept their phone cameras open but faced trouble capturing aircraft formations due to the layer of fog and smoke cloaking the capital

  • Jan 26 2023, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 13:25 ist
The India Meteorological Department said visibility levels stood at 600 metres at 7 am and improved to 800 metres by 11 am. Credit: Screengrab of livestream

Spectators could not fully enjoy the fly-past during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path as a layer of fog lowered visibility levels to around 800 metres in the national capital on Thursday.

The fly past is one of the major attractions during the parade. 

People kept their phone cameras open but faced trouble capturing aircraft formations due to the layer of fog and smoke cloaking the capital.            

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's air quality index stood at 287 at 12 noon, rapidly worsening from 160 at 4 pm on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department said visibility levels stood at 600 metres at 7 am and improved to 800 metres by 11 am. 

Overcast conditions prevailed in Delhi and the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, the highest this month so far.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

Republic Day
republic day 2023
republic day parade
Delhi
Indian Air Force
India News

