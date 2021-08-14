Respect for diversity, freedom of expression essence of democracy: Advani

Amid a stand-off between the Modi government and the opposition, BJP veteran L K Advani on Saturday said it was his strong belief that the essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression.

In a statement on the eve of 75th Independence Day, Advani, a member of the BJP’s Margdarshank Mandal, said respect for diversity and freedom of expression has contributed to India being a successful democracy.

“Hence it is my sincere desire that all of us should collectively strive in strengthening this important democratic ingredient,” the nonagenarian leader said.

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Advani said he himself was a victim of partition and painfully recalled the physical and emotional trauma this tragedy caused to the displaced people on both sides of the border.

“It has been seventy five years since, and over the years, India has blossomed into a strong, prosperous, and robust nation, despite its many challenges,” the former Deputy Prime Minister said.

Advani said India’s global profile has risen remarkably, the world was looking to our country for leadership in overcoming many pressing challenges – from accelerating the global economy to meeting the climate change obligations.

“I am happy to see a wave of national pride and self-confidence among Indians of all walks of life,” he said.

Advani said he was also grateful that life gave him an opportunity to devote his life in service of the nation in the post Independence era and make his own humble contribution through the instrument of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was co-founded in association with some of the most dedicated and selfless patriots.

He said the theme of India's 75th Independence Day is ‘Nation First, Always First’, echoed with the guiding principle of his own life and the BJP – ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’