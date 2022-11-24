Richa Chadha apologises amid backlash over Galwan clash tweet

Actor Richa Chadha on Thursday publicly apologised after facing backlash over a controversial Twitter post on Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops. The post has been deleted now.

"Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," Richa Chadha said in her apology tweet.

In a tweet, Richa had reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sharing a post on the statement, Richa took to Twitter and wrote: "Galwan says hi."







Several users reacted to her post and slammed her for insulting the Indian Army.

"'Galwan says hi' writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commanding officer on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. She proves once again there is no limit to how low this industry can sink. A boycott is all they are worth," said one user.