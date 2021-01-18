Riot breaks out during fundraising procession in Gujarat

A procession for collecting funds for a temple construction turned violent in a Gandhidham village in Kutch (east) district on Sunday evening after riots broke out between two communities.

Initial reports suggested that at least one house and an auto-rickshaw were burnt down by the rioters. The police had to baton-charge and use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

A local police source said that the procession was “provocative” which resulted in stone-pelting and arson. When contacted Superintendent of Police, Kutch (east), Mayur Patil told DH, “There was stone pelting at the procession which resulted into the clash. We brought the situation under control.”

In another incident, the police thwarted a similar situation in Sadau village of Mundra town of Kutch district (west) where the fundraising procession had turned into a communal tension following a misunderstanding.

“No one has filed a complaint yet. But, we are filing FIRs against the mobs from both the communities for unlawful assembly, breaching Covid-19 guidelines among other charges,” Saurabh Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kutch (west), said.