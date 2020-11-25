RIP Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi mourns loss of ‘irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague and a friend'
RIP Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi mourns loss of ‘irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague and a friend'
updated: Nov 25 2020, 08:49 ist
Senior Congress leader and AICC Treasurer Ahmed Patel passed away at a hospital in New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 71. The announcement of his demise was made by his son Faisal Patel.
Akhilesh Yadav, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani express grief and condolences
I am saddened to hear about the passing of Ahmed Patel Ji. My deepest sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.
I first met @ahmedpatel in May of 1984. He & Oscar Fernandes were Joint Secy’s in AICC & used to sit towards rear of the building. A bond evolved over the years. 36 years later I never ever thought I would have to Tweet my condolences. He was a noble soul. RIP Sir @mfaisalpatelpic.twitter.com/LdO4E5Je4U
कोई भी कितना ही ग़ुस्सा हो कर जाए उनमें यह क्षमता थी वे उसे संतुष्ट कर ही भेजते थे। मीडिया से दूर, पर कॉंग्रेस के हर फ़ैसले में शामिल। कड़वी बात भी बेहद मीठे शब्दों में कहना उनसे सीख सकता था। कॉंग्रेस पार्टी उनका योगदान कभी भी नहीं भुला सकती। अहमद भाई अमर रहें। २/२
Son of a social worker, Patel was handpicked by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contest the 1977 Lok Sabha election from Bharuch in Gujarat. He won the elections as Congress faced losses nation-wide in the post-Emergency elections.
In the shocking demise of Shri. Ahmed Patel ji, the Congress Party has lost one of its strongest pillars & the nation has lost a deeply dedicated leader.
With a heavy heart we pay our profound condolences to his family & his followers at this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/Fl4a4Z1yCM
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expresses grief over his demise and said, "His passing away leaves an immense void."
Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace.
Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace.
