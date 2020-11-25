RIP Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi mourns loss of ‘irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague and a friend'

  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 08:49 ist
Senior Congress leader and AICC Treasurer Ahmed Patel passed away at a hospital in New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 71. The announcement of his demise was made by his son Faisal Patel.
  • 08:43

    Akhilesh Yadav, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani express grief and condolences

  • 08:40

    Shock, grief: Congress mourns a 'pillar of support and strength'

  • 08:39

    Jairam Ramesh expresses grief over the passing away of the Congress leader

  • 08:31

    Digvijaya Singh remembers Ahmed Patel

  • 08:28

    Randeep Singh Surjewala "at a loss for words" condoles demise of Congress leader

  • 08:28

    Son of a social worker, Patel was handpicked by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contest the 1977 Lok Sabha election from Bharuch in Gujarat. He won the elections as Congress faced losses nation-wide in the post-Emergency elections.

  • 08:24

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi mourns the loss of 'a faithful colleague and a friend'

  • 07:14

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses his condolences, says he was a "tremendous asset" to the party

  • 07:13

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expresses grief over his demise and said, "His passing away leaves an immense void."

  • 07:12

    PM Modi expressed his condolences

  • 07:11

    The announcement was made by his son on Twitter

  • 07:11

    Patelwas admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital weeks after contracting Covid-19. On October 1, Patel had announcedthat he contracted coronavirus.