RIP Tabassum: Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajdeep Sardesai lead tributes to loved child actor, talk show host

  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 20:25 ist
Veteran actor Tabassum, known for her work as a child artiste and also as host of popular Doordarshan talk show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan", has died after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was in her 70s.
  • 20:10

    Prayer meeting in her memory on Monday

    Her son Hoshang Govil said Tabassum had been admitted to a hospital for the past few days. On Friday, she suffered two cardiac attacks and passed away at night.

    "Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night," Hoshang told PTI.

    A prayer meeting in her memory will be held here Monday evening, the family informed.

  • 19:57

    Mumbai Congress VP Nagma pays tribute to Tabassum

  • 19:55
  • 19:54

    Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar pays tribute to Tabassum

  • 19:54

    Suhel Seth condoles passing of Tabassum

  • 19:53

    TV actor Naved Jafri remembers 'brilliant' Tabassum

  • 19:52
  • 19:50

    Rajdeep Sardesai pays tribute to Tabassum