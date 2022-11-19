RIP Tabassum: Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajdeep Sardesai lead tributes to loved child actor, talk show host
updated: Nov 19 2022, 20:25 ist
Veteran actor Tabassum, known for her work as a child artiste and also as host of popular Doordarshan talk show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan", has died after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was in her 70s.
Prayer meeting in her memory on Monday
Her son Hoshang Govil said Tabassum had been admitted to a hospital for the past few days. On Friday, she suffered two cardiac attacks and passed away at night.
"Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night," Hoshang told PTI.
A prayer meeting in her memory will be held here Monday evening, the family informed.
Extremely Sorry to hear this news pray to God her soul rests in peace . Also pray that god gives strength to her family for this grave loss . #Tabassum Ji #RIP 🌸 https://t.co/91av7gimK9
Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Actress & Anchor Tabassum ji. As a kid we used to watch her famous show on @DDNational Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. My heartfelt condolences to her Family Members & Admirers. #OmShanti 🙏 https://t.co/qmACx1OjeB
