Row over donating temple fund for COVID-19 relief in Kerala

Kerala is witnessing a row over the Guruvayoor Devaswom donating Rs 5 crore for COVID-19 relief. The Guruvayoor Devaswom manages the famed Guruvayoor Sree Krishna temple in Thrissur district.

While the BJP alleged that there was misappropriation of the offerings received for the minor deity, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the party was triggering communal sentiments.

Guruvayoor Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas, who handed over Rs. 5 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, justified the decision citing that it was part of the Devaswom's social responsibility and similar donations were made during flood also.

Many Hindu outfits and BJP opposed the move alleging violation of the Guruvayoor Devaswom Act. They approached the Kerala High Court claiming that as per the Act the funds of the temple should be used only for temple related or religious purposes. The Court referred the matter to the consideration of a full bench already considering petitions regarding using of temple funds for other purposes.

BJP Kerala spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan, who termed the decision to give Devaswom's Fund to government's COVID relief as absurd, stated that the entire property of the devaswom belonged to the deity who is a minor and hence could not be misappropriated.

Mr Vijayan, who is also a senior CPM leader, alleged that the BJP was trying to make the issue communal sensitive. It is a very dangerous trend that needs to be condemned, said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the decision of the Guruvayur Devaswom to donate Rs. 5 crore also came at a time when many temples were reportedly finding it difficult to pay wages to employees owing to the dip in revenue due to the lockdown.