Mohan Bhagwat hails RSS for treating all as its own

RSS' fast-paced expansion will one day take form of society itself, says Bhagwat; hails outfit for treating all as its own

He was addressing RSS volunteers after inaugurating the district office of Hedgewar Memorial Committee

PTI
PTI, Burhanpur ,
  • Apr 17 2023, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 21:44 ist
Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

The Sangh treats everyone as its own and its rapid expansion will one day take the "form of society itself" and there would be no need for a separate Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.

He was addressing RSS volunteers after inaugurating the district office of Hedgewar Memorial Committee here. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar was the founder and first 'sarsangchalak' of the RSS.

"The Sangh treats the entire society as its own. One day, the Sangh with its fast-paced expansion would take the form of society itself (samaaj roop) and the name of the Sangh would wither as Hindu society would turn into the Sangh," Bhagwat said as per a release from the organisation.

Also Read: Missionaries take advantage when people lose faith in society: RSS chief Bhagwat on religious conversions

The works carried out by the RSS are aimed at protecting religion and providing a feeling of security to peace-loving people while also generating fear in the minds of those who have nefarious designs, Bhagwat added.

He called upon the people to work cohesively towards the development and progress of the country, adding that this newly built office will become the centre of Hindu society and not just of the RSS. Since the work of the Sangh was expanding and the number of its well-wishers were rising, such offices were coming up at different places, Bhagwat said.

This is Bhagwat's second visit to MP in the last few weeks. He had addressed a meeting in Bhopal on March 31 and in Satna the next day.

India News
RSS
Mohan Bhagwat
Madhya Pradesh
Hinduism

