Running cheetah is the new logo of Vande Bharat

The fastest animal on the earth, the cheetah, is new logo of the Vande Bharat Express, the indigenously built semi-high speed train of the Indian Railways.

While the cheetah can run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph, a 16-coach Vande Bharat train is capable of running at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

An image of a running cheetah with spots all over, embossed on the front of Vande Bharat Express as the new logo, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Tuesday.

The cheetah is the latest entrant to the big cat family in India. The animal was declared extinct from India in 1952. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released wild cheetahs in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in September last year as part the Centre's efforts to revitalise and diversify India’s wildlife and its habitat.

"India reintroduced the cheetah last year. Being the fastest animal on the earth, the cheetah signifies speed. The indigenously build Vande Bharat Express, with 160 kmph maximum speed, is also fastest train in the Indian Railways network. So, the cheetah has become the new logo for Vande Bharat train," Indian Railways spokesperson Yogesh Kumar Baweja, told DH.

According to the Railways plan, the upcoming light-weight Vande Bharat trains with aluminium body will be equipped to run at a maximum speed of 200 kmph.

The first Vande Bharat train of Kerala is expected to boost tourism in the state as the service aims to provide a comfortable and faster ride to passengers.

With the launch of the premier train, pilgrimage tourism is expected to get a boost, especially to Thiruvananthapuram's Anantha Padmanabhaswamy temple, Thrissur's Thrissur Pooram and Guruvayur temple, and Chottanikkara Bhagavathy temple.

The scenic Kovalam beach, Neyyar Dam, Poovar island in Trivandrum, the pristine backwaters of Ernakulam, Ashtamudi lake, and the famed lighthouse in Kollam, the historic Bekal Fort in Kasaragod and other enduring monuments and picturesque locations will also see a spike in tourist footfalls.

The Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod will be passing through 11 districts and covering a distance of about 588 km in around eight hours. The train will operate on all days except Thursdays. The regular services will begin on Wednesday from Kasaragod station at 2:30 pm, said the Railways in a statement.