Sadaiv Atal: PM Modi, Prez, remember Vajpayee on his second death anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2020, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 10:30 ist
Late Former PM Atal Bihari Vajypayee. Credit: Getty Images

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries who paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday.

They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial to Vajpayee in the national capital, in paying respects to him.

Modi said India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards the nation’s progress.

"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress," Modi tweeted.

 

Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, had passed away on this day in 2018.

A statesman and saffron stalwart, he was fondly remembered by other senior BJP leaders.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the country for the first time saw "good governance" being implemented across the nation under Vajpayee.

The Modi government is striving for the welfare of the poor and good governance by keeping his ideas at the centre of its work, Shah added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Vajpayee's tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India’s development will always be cherished, and his vision for the country will continue to inspire coming generations.

 

