Sai University opens admission for UG programmes for FY22

Sai University in Chennai has opened admissions for its UG programmes for the academic year 2021-2022.
The varsity has three schools -- School of Arts and Sciences, School of Computing and Data Science and School of Law.
For the undergraduate programmes, the university is accepting test scores of SAT/ACT/Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam (as required for relevant program) for admissions.
"Our aim at Sai University is to nurture students to become problem solvers. We want to create a conducive ecosystem for learning, where we bolster a student’s ability to think critically, comprehend complex situations analytically, and then articulate it in the best way possible,” K V Ramani, Founder and Chancellor of Sai University, said.
Last year, the virtual foundation stone was laid by the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Navalur on the Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai. The city campus can accommodate 240 students, while the main campus is being built at Paiyanur.
