SAIL Chairman goes into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19: Sources

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, sources said on Saturday.

The total number of COVID cases in SAIL's corporate office here has grown five-fold to 25, they added.

"SAIL Chairman A K Chaudhary is in quarantine after he was tested positive for the COVID virus. He was tested on June 1. A virus positive person had gone close to him in his office. Following which tests were conducted for three consecutive days at the corporate office," one of the sources said.

Besides, some other senior company officials at the corporate office have also tested positive and the total number of cases now stands at 25, another source said.

When reached out to the company for official response, a spokesperson said the company has taken numerous steps to contain further spread of the virus at the corporate office.

"We have gone in for mass testing of our employees and their family members. About 25-30 persons have been found to be positive, including some family members. However, except two cases, all are asymptomatic and are under house isolation," the official said.

SAIL had earlier said that a few company officials at its headquarters in Lodhi Road have tested positive for COVID-19. The company immediately closed its office for fumigation.

A source had informed that a total of five persons were tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, Atul Srivastava, Director (Personnel) SAIL died at Apollo Hospital.

On Thursday, SAIL said that Srivastava was admitted at Apollo Hospital, with which it has tied up to provide healthcare services to its employees and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He was also having high fever for the past few days.

However, on Srivastava's COVID test report, the company said the report had come negative.