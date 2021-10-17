Sand mining in wetlands banned: Government informs NGT

The Ministry of Environment and Forests has informed the NGT that sand mining in wetlands in the guise of dredging and maintenance of lakes is banned.

"Depletion and destruction of wetlands is a serious concern for this Ministry. A number of wetlands are threatened by reclamation and degradation through drainage and landfill, pollution (discharge of domestic and industrial effluents, disposal of solid wastes), hydrological alteration (water withdrawal and changes in inflow and outflow), over-exploitation of their natural resources and illegal construction resulting in loss of biodiversity and disruption in ecosystem services provided by wetlands," the Ministry said.

In its affidavit, the Ministry said the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 apply to the wetlands or wetlands complexes categorised as 'wetlands of international importance' under the Ramsar Convention and wetlands as notified by the Central Government, State Government and Union Territory Administration.

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was hearing a plea against dredging and maintenance of the lakes in Raichur and Vijayapura districts in Karnataka. The petitioner alleged that authorities in two districts did not follow sustainable mining while allowing dredging of lakes.

"Wetlands are a vital part of the hydrological cycle. They are highly productive ecosystems which support rich biodiversity and provide a wide range of ecosystem services such as water storage, water purification, flood mitigation, erosion control, aquifer recharge, micro-climate regulation, aesthetic enhancement of landscapes while simultaneously supporting social and cultural activities which are a part of our cultural heritage," the Ministry said in the affidavit.

A centrally sponsored scheme namely, National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems (NPCA) for conservation and management of wetlands in the country is being implemented.

The scheme covers various activities such as interception, diversion and treatment of wastewater, shoreline protection, lake front development, in-situ cleaning i.e. de-silting & de-weeding, storm water management, bioremediation, catchment area treatment, lake beautification, survey & demarcation, bio- fencing, fisheries development, weed control, biodiversity conservation, education and awareness creation, community participation, the Ministry said.

