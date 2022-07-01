Sanjay Raut appears before ED over land scam case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday arrived at the Enforecement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
"I am a fearless person. I am fearless because I've never done anything wrong in my life. If at all this is political, we will get to know that later. Right now, I feel I am going to a neutral agency and I trust them completely," Raut said.
More to follow...
