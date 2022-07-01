Sanjay Raut appears before ED over land scam case

Sanjay Raut appears before ED over land scam case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2022, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 11:59 ist
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday arrived at the Enforecement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

"I am a fearless person. I am fearless because I've never done anything wrong in my life. If at all this is political, we will get to know that later. Right now, I feel I am going to a neutral agency and I trust them completely," Raut said.

More to follow...

