Sanjay Raut's ED custody extended till August 8

Raut was arrested on Monday and granted custody till Thursday

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Aug 04 2022, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 14:53 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut till August 8, who was arrested in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land development scam.

While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation.

The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

On Monday, the court had remanded him in ED custody till August 4.

At the end of his initial remand, the probe agency produced Raut before special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande. It sought extension of his custody for further probe into the matter.

On expiry of the remand, he was produced before the special PMLA court which extended the custody till August 8.

The ED had earlier told the court that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project. The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

(With agency inputs.)

Shiv Sena
Sanjay Raut

