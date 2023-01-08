Saudi-based Kashmiri designated as individual terrorist

He is the fourth individual to be designated as individual terrorist by the MHA in as many days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2023, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 01:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Asif Maqbool Dar, who lives in Saudi Arabia and is a leading radical voice involved in influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms, was on Saturday designated as an individual terrorist.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced through a notification that Dar, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is involved in instigating or provoking the youth of Kashmir Valley for terrorist activities by using social media platforms.

Dar is associated with banned terror group Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen and is one of the leading radical voices on social media and is involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against security forces.

He is an accused in a case investigated by the National Investigation Agency relating to conspiracy hatched by the cadres of terrorist organisation to undertake violent acts in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India including New Delhi on the direction of handlers based across the border.

The central government believes that Dar is involved in terrorism and hence he has been designated as an individual terrorist, the notification said.

MHA
India News
Terrorist
Jammu and Kashmir
Saudi Arabia

