SC to hear pleas for CBI probe in Palghar lynching case

SC agrees to hear pleas seeking CBI probe in Palghar lynching case

Earlier, in a change of stance, the Maharashtra government had told the Supreme Court it was ready to hand over to the CBI the investigation

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2023, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 17:54 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to list for hearing pleas seeking a CBI probe into the alleged lynching of three people in Palghar district in April 2020, after it was apprised that the Maharashtra government has consented to the investigation by the agency.
 A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala was told by a lawyer appearing for one of the petitioners that the state government has also agreed for a CBI inquiry.

The lawyer mentioned the matter saying the case can be heard and disposed of on any Friday or Monday.

"We'll list it," the bench said.

Earlier, in a change of stance, the Maharashtra government had told the Supreme Court it was ready to hand over to the CBI the investigation into the alleged lynching of three people, including two seers.

Read | 'Need to end this practice...': Supreme Court refuses to accept Centre's sealed cover note in OROP arrears case

The state government had earlier told the apex court that the Maharashtra Police has punished “delinquent” policemen for dereliction of duties in the alleged lynching incident and sought dismissal of pleas seeking a CBI probe.

The affidavit was filed in response to a batch of petitions, including one by seers of Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara and relatives of the deceased.

Their plea alleged the investigation by the state police was being conducted in a biased manner.

The other pleas have been filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Ghanshyam Upadhyay.

The three people from Kandivali in Mumbai were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and allegedly killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16, 2020 in the presence of police.

The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Nilesh Telgade, 30, who was driving the vehicle.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Maharashtra
Palghar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 