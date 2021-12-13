SC allows Manju's plea challenging dismissal of election petition against Prajwal Revanna

SC allows Manju's plea over dismissal of poll petition

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 14:18 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a plea by BJP candidate A Manju challenging dismissal of his election petition by the Karnataka High Court against Prajwal Revanna who won from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency as a joint candidate of JDS and Congress in 2019.

Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Devegowda.

A bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked the High Court to expeditiously examine the matter afresh as more than two and half years had already elapsed since the polls. The court also permitted Manju to make changes in his petition.

The HC had termed Manju's plea as "not maintainable” as it was filed without an affidavit and thus, incomplete in terms of the provisions of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

Manju had challenged 2019 election of Prajwal on the ground that there was allegedly non disclosure of assets held by him in his election affidavit.

Prajwal was declared as the winner with 6,76,606 votes. Manju came as a first runner up with 5,35,282 votes. 

The petition filed by Manju was dismissed by the HC on January 17, 2020. The top court had on March 2, 2020 issued notice to Prajwal. 

