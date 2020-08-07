SC asks Centre, J&K to take definite stand on 4G restoration

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to take a definite stand on the restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory.

A bench presided over by Justice N V Ramana also asked if the high-speed internet could be made available in certain areas over there.

The Centre referred to change of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu with former Union Minister Manoj Sinha. It, however, maintained that the special committee, formed to review the decision on the availability of 4G internet remained the same.

The court noted that it had earlier sought clarification in view of previous Lt Governor's press statement on the availability of high-speed internet services.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to file a reply in the matter. The court posted a contempt petition filed by NGO Foundation for Media Professionals for consideration Tuesday.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the applicant, contended they were taking a long time to respond in the matter.

To this, the bench told him, you have waited this long, wait for some more days, we need to have the government's response, then we will see if there is any contempt and if the order by the court was complied with or not.

The NGO filed the contempt plea alleging no special committee was formed to decide on the restoration of the 4G network, in terms of the top court's judgement of May 11, within the Union Territory.

