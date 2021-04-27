SC asks UP govt to furnish medical records of arrested Kerala scribe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to furnish medical records of arrested Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, by Wednesday as it was alleged that he was chained to a cot in a Mathura hospital after contracting Covid-19 infection.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and A S Bopanna sought medical details of the scribe even as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta refuted the charge of shackling of the accused.

Making a preliminary objection, Mehta contended that he was in jail and the chargesheet has also been filed against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Eight persons filed a plea for bail and a journalist association also filed a habeas corpus petition.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the UP CM Yogi Adityanath for release of Kappan. Several MPs from Kerala and wife of the scribe also shot off similar letter to the Chief Justice of India.

In his contention, Mehta, appearing for the UP government, said, "The petition is not maintainable. He is not in illegal detention. He is in custody under judicial order of a sessions court."

Appearing for Kerala Union of Working Journalists, advocate Wills Mathew contended Kappan fell in the washroom on April 20. On the next date, he was tested positive and admitted to hospital. But he has been chained and could not go to the washroom.

He asked the court to allow Kappan to speak to his wife through video conferencing and release him from the chain.

The court asked Mehta to produce the medical records by Wednesday.

"We will hear the entire matter on Wednesday," the bench said.

In February, this year, the top court allowed Kappan to visit his mother in Kerala for five days as it was contended that she was critically ill and may not survive long.

Kappan, arrested on October 5, 2020 while on his way to Hathras, has been found associated with the Popular Front of India, which is a "reincarnation" of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the Uttar Pradesh police claimed.