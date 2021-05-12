SC dismisses Gautam Navlakha's bail plea in Bhima Koregaon case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by activist Gautam Navlakha for default bail in the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench of U U Lalit and K M Joseph rejected a contention by his counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal that Navlakha ought to be released on default bail, as the charge sheet was filed after 93 days of his custody. He also maintained two days period of transit from Delhi to Mumbai should also be counted in 90 days period.

The top court had reserved its judgement in the matter on March 26.

On March 16, 2020, the top court had declined anticipatory bail to Navlakha and told him to surrender within three weeks before the NIA.

On April 8, 2020, it gave him one more week to surrender in the case of their alleged link to banned Maoist outfit, allegedly emerged after the Bhima Koregaon violence.

An event 'Elgar Parishad' was held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly led to caste violence on January 1, 2018. Several prominent activists have already been arrested in the matter.