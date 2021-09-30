SC grants protection from arrest to TV actor's estranged husband

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted protection from arrest to Farhan Shahrukh Mirza, the estranged husband of TV actor Chahat Khanna, who accused him of rape and unnatural sex and making video of such acts.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S Oka ordered stay on arrest of the petitioner in an FIR registered with Oshiwara police station in Mumbai on October 1, 2018 until further orders.

The court passed its order after hearing arguments by senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal and advocate Ejaz Maqbool on behalf of Mirza against the Bombay High Court's decision of September 1, declining him the relief.

It, however, directed the petitioner to co-operate in the pending investigation in the case.

In his plea, the petitioner claimed the FIR was lodged against him and his mother as a counter-blast to his petition for restitution of conjugal rights.

He also claimed the present FIR was an abuse of process and ex facie levelled false, concocted, and whimsical allegations in retaliation to his attempts to save his marriage and keep his family, consisting of two minor daughters, together.

In her complaint, the actor of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' fame said she had married Mirza on February 8, 2013 as he claimed to be the owner of Green Wheel Construction Company and was a financially sound person with a substantial bank balance.

However, soon after the marriage, she realised that he was a drug addict and has no work to do. In 2013, he forced her to perform medical terminations of pregnancy.

She also alleged Mirza, under the influence of drugs, performed unnatural sex with her, made videography of such acts and threatened to circulate the clips. She also accused him of issuing threats to kill her with a gun.

She also claimed Mirza and his mother physically and mentally tortured her to part with cash and ornaments worth Rs 66 lakhs during the period of her marriage.



