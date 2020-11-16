SC issues notice on plea against arrest of Kerala scribe on way to Hathras

SC seeks UP govt's response on plea against journalist

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 16 2020, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 14:18 ist

The Supreme Court Monday sought the response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging the arrest of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian asked the counsel for the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) as to why it has not approached the Allahabad High Court and came to it straight away.

"We will issue notice. We are keeping it on Friday," the bench said when senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the association, sought bail for the scribe saying that there was nothing against him.

"The FIR does not name him. No offences alleged. He is in jail since October 5," Sibal said.

While raising questions about not approaching the high court, the bench said, "We are not on merits of the case. Why haven't you gone to the High Court."

Earlier, the top court had said it would hear the plea after four weeks and in the meantime, the journalists' body could approach the Allahabad high court for relief.

Journalist Siddique Kappan was arrested on October 5 while he was on his way to Hathras, home to the young Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped, allegedly by four upper-caste men.

Supreme Court
Kerala
Journalist
Hathras rape case

