SC issues notice to Centre, Tripura govt on plea for SIT probe into 'hate crimes' against Muslims

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and Tripura government on a plea seeking independent SIT probe into the alleged hate crimes and incidents of violence against Muslims in Tripura between October 13 and 27.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna sought a response from the Centre and the Tripura government on the petition filed by advocate Ehtesham Hashmi through advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The bench decided to consider the matter on December 13.

Bhushan contended that the petitioner has pointed out faults in the manner the police were investigating the matter.

He claimed the police did not register FIRs, and instead invoked Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against journalists who had reported on violence. The counsel also submitted the police sent notices to lawyers who produced a "fact-finding" report.

The plea claimed alleged hate crimes, perpetrated by organised mobs, included damage to mosques, burning of business establishments owned by Muslims, organising rallies, shouting Islamophobic and genocidal hate slogans and delivering hate speeches targeting Muslims in various parts of Tripura.

"Despite the gravity and sheer magnitude of the incidents, no concrete steps have been taken against the miscreants and rioters. It is pertinent to note that no arrests have been made of persons, responsible for desecrating mosques or vandalising shops and delivering hate speeches targeting the Muslim community," the plea contended.

It accused the state government authorities and the police of being hand in glove with the perpetrators of the alleged hate crimes and initially denying reports of any mosque being set ablaze.

"Eventually police protection was extended to several mosques; orders were issued under Section 144 IPC; and compensation was also announced for the victims of the violence," it pointed out.

The petitioner asked the court to issue direction to ensure that an independent, credible and impartial investigation is conducted into the incidents of violence against the Muslim community as noted by the fact-finding report titled 'Humanity Under Attack in Tripura' by SIT.

