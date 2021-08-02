SC orders immediate inclusion of Paralympian shooter for Tokyo Paralympics

SC orders inclusion of shooter for Tokyo Paralympics

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Aug 02 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 16:35 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Supreme Court Monday ordered Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to immediately include the name of five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma as an additional participant for the upcoming Tokyo games.

In an urgent hearing, a bench comprising justices A M Khanwilkar, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari directed the PCI to sent the Arjuna awardee shooter to take part in the sporting event.

The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the shooter, that August 2 was the last day for the selection and three shooters can be sent together.

The Central government said it had no objection to such orders as the team selection has to be done by the committee and the government would be happy if medals increase.

Tokyo Paralympics is starting from August 24 and the shooter was aggrieved due to his non-selection. 

