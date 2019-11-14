SC refers Sabarimala review pleas to 7-judge bench 

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2019, 11:11am ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2019, 11:15am ist
Devotees in Sabarimala. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday said restrictions on women in religious places were not limited to Sabarimala alone and was prevalent in other religions as well as it referred all review pleas to a larger seven-judge bench.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, reading the verdict on behalf of himself and Justices A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, said the larger bench will decide all such religious issues relating to Sabarimala, entry of women in mosques and practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The CJI said the endeavour of the petitioners was to revive the debate on religion and faith.

The apex court, by a majority verdict of 4:1, on September 28, 2018, had lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous Ayyappa shrine in Kerala and had held that this centuries-old Hindu religious practice was illegal and unconstitutional.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Supreme Court
Sabarimala
review plea
Comments (+)
 