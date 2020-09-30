SC refuses to postpone UPSC prelims examination scheduled on October 4

UPSC exams to be held on Oct 4; SC denies postponement

  • Sep 30 2020, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 14:51 ist
The apex court, however, has asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to UPSC aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for the exam due to Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to postpone the UPSC prelims examination that was scheduled to be held on October 4. 

The apex court, however, asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to UPSC aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for the exam due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

It also refused to consider the plea for clubbing of UPSC civil services exam of 2020 with 2021 exams saying “this will have a cascading effect”.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking postponement of the Civil Services Exam for two to three months so that the flood/incessant rains recede and the Covid-19 curve flattens.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) opposed the plea saying all necessary precautions have been taken and adequate arrangements have been made for holding the exam.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

