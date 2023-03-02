SC sets up committee headed by former SC judge to probe Adani-Hindenburg controversy

The Supreme Court on Thursday set up a committee headed by the top court's retired judge Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre to probe the Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said the committee will consist of O P Bhat, Justice (retired) J P Devadhar, K V Kamat, Nandan Nilekani, Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The committee would give its report within two months.

In a tweet, conglomerate's head Gautam Adani said, "The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail."

The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail. — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 2, 2023

The court passed its order on a batch of petitions filed by advocates Vishal Tiwari, M L Sharma, Congress leader Jaya Thakur, and one Anamika Jaiswal.

The committee will provide an overall assessment of the situation and the causal factors led to the volatility in the security markets, the court said.

Also Read: Hindenburg Research report a calculated attack on India: Adani Group

It also asked the committee to suggest measures to strengthen investors' awareness and also investigate whether there has been regulatory failure in the alleged contravention of laws pertaining to the securities markets in connection with Adani group or other companies.

The court also allowed the SEBI to continue with probe into the Adani group of companies following the report by US Short seller firm Hindenburg.

Petitioners Sharma and Tiwari alleged conspiracy behind the Hindenburg report while Thakur sought probe into allegations made by the US firm against Adani Enterprises.

Hindenburg Research published its report on January 25 accusing the Adani Group conglomerate of being involved in accounting fraud and "brazen stock manipulation". The Adani group rubbished the allegations.