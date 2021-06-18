SC stays FIRs against actor Munmun Dutta for using casteist slur

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the criminal proceedings initiated against actor Munmun Dutta in multiple FIRs under the Atrocities Act for allegedly using a casteist slur against a community.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian issued notice to states and complainants on her contention to club the FIRs lodged in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

The actor of TV serial 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' has triggered an outrage with the YouTube video posted last month, leading to lodging of FIRs under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. She has however tendered an apology and took the offensive part of the video down, saying she used the word because of language barrier.

Senior advocate Puneet Bali, appearing for her, submitted that she has not used the word 'Bhangi' intentionally and there was no mens rea. The word was used in West Bengal and also referred to those who took intoxicants.

She agreed that she used the word but after realising the meaning of the word, she removed the video, he said.

The counsel said the petitioner was a woman and five FIRs had been lodged against her, though she had not called anybody as Scheduled Caste.

The bench, however, asked him, if she could demean the entire community. Do women have better rights or equal rights, the bench questioned.

However, finally, the bench agreed to examine her plea and stayed the proceedings in the FIRs.