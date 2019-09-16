SC to hear JKPC's plea against scrapping of Article 370

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to entertain the petition filed by the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) challenging the President's Rule imposed in the state and abrogation of provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer tagged the petition filed by JKPC with those petitions which have been referred to a five-judge Constitution bench for examining the legal validity of the Presidential order on abrogation of Article 370 from the state.

However, the bench declined to entertain other fresh petitions on the issue of the scrapping of Article 370.

The bench said it is not going to multiply the petitions on the issue of Article 370.

It said people who want to argue on the issue can file an impleadment application.

"We are examining the validity of the legislative action," the bench said while referring to several petitions which have been referred to the Constitution bench and fixed for hearing in first week of October.

When the counsel appearing for the JKPC pleaded for entertaining its petition, the bench said, "you should have come to this court earlier".