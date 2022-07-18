SC to hear Mohammed Zubair's plea against FIRs in UP on July 20

SC to hear Zubair's plea against FIRs in UP on July 20

The plea has also challenged the constitution of the SIT by the Uttar Pradesh government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 16:44 ist
Mohammed Zubair. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on July 20 a plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, seeking to quash FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings, and directed that no precipitative steps be taken against him in the meantime.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna passed the order after the matter was taken up for hearing upon being mentioned by advocate Vrinda Grover, who represented Zubair.

The bench, which heard submissions for some time, directed the apex court registry to list it on July 20.

“In the meantime, we direct that no precipitative steps shall be taken against the petitioner in connection with these five FIRs….,” the bench said.

The fresh plea has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe these cases.

The plea said all the FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh that has been transferred to the SIT for investigation are the subject matter of the FIR which is being probed by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Mohammed Zubair
Supreme Court
India News

