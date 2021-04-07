SC to pronounce order on plea against detention of Rohingyas in Jammu

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Thursday on a plea against detention of 150-170 Rohingyas at Jammu last month and their possible deportation to their home country, Myanmar.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian would deliver the order on an application filed by Mohammad Salimullah, a Rohingya refugee.

The court had on March 26 reserved its order.

Read: Death threats, hate speech turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison

The Centre had opposed the plea, saying that India is not capital of illegal immigrants.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the applicant, contended that Rohingyas might face atrocities if they were deported to Myanmar, as the current military government in Myanmar was unfavourable to them.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said Rohingyas, who had fled persecution in Myanmar, would be deported only after confirmation of their nationality from the government of that country.

Bhushan, for his part, contended how could a confirmation from a military government, which seized power in Myanmar through a coup, can be trusted for deportation.

The bench, however, said that the court cannot refuse to recognise the sovereignty of another nation.