'Scientists on global frontlines making nation proud'

Scientists, technologists on frontlines of global battle against COVID-19 making nation proud: President Kovind

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2020, 13:55 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 13:55 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday praised scientists and technologists working on the frontlines in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are making the nation proud and self-reliant.

The president also greeted fellow citizens on National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the nuclear tests of 1998 in Rajasthan's Pokhran, on Monday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"We recognise science and technology as the key instruments for inclusive progress. Our scientists and technologists are also on the frontlines of the global battle against COVID-19, making the nation proud," Kovind tweeted.

"On this occasion, we celebrate the incomparable contribution of the scientific community in making the nation self-reliant," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ram Nath Kovind
India
Coronavrius
COVID-19

What's Brewing

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 