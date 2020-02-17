Seat allotted to Lord Shiva on Kashi-Mahakal Express was one-time affair: IRCTC

After row over a separate seat that was reserved for Lord Shiva in the Kashi Mahakal Express during its inaugural run, IRCTC on Monday clarified that it was a "one-time affair" to seek "blessings" for the success of the new project.

The train staff had "temporarily put the photos of Shri Mahakaal" on an upper berth during the inaugural run on Sunday to perform pooja. It was meant only for the inaugural run as a one-time affair, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said in a statement.

A row was kicked up after a photo was circulated in social media, where a photo of Sri Mahakaal was kept on the upper berth of train during its inaugural run. The train, which will run between Varanasi and Ujjain, was flagged off by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at Varanasi on February 16.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the move and tweeted a photo of the Preamble of the Constitution, tagging the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The IRCTC said that "The inaugural run was not open for passengers. There is going to be no such reserved or dedicated berth for this purpose in the commercial run of the train which is starting from February 20, 2020 onwards."