Second COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar as man tests positive

PTI
PTI, Port Blair,
  • Mar 27 2020, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 10:42 ist

A man has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the second such case in the Union Territory, a senior official said on Friday.

A man, who returned from Kolkata on March 24, tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday and the second patient had travelled with him on the same flight, Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi said.

Both were undergoing treatment at a hospital here, he added.

All the 55 passengers of the plane were quarantined after the first case came to light.

The airport staff who were on duty that day were also asked to undergo tests for COVID-19, Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for the disease, had said.

The islands have been put on high alert, officials said, urging people to stay at home.

