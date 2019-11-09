Security around SC increased ahead of Ayodhya verdict

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2019, 10:08am ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 10:08am ist

Security in and around the Supreme Court was increased on Saturday ahead of the judgment in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, with barricades being put on roads leading to the apex court's premises.

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce the judgment at 10:30 am.

A strong posse of security personnel have been deployed around the court complex and vehicles and pedestrians are being subjected to full checks.

Security outside the residences of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, who are part of the five-judge Constitution Bench, which will deliver the judgment, has also been beefed up by the Delhi Police. 

 

Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya
Babri Masjid
Ram Janmabhoomi
Supreme Court
