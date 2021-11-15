Security beefed up for central forces in Maoist-affected states

Security beefed up for forces in Maoist-affected states

The central forces have been asked to take local police along during patrolling and convoy movement

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2021, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 17:08 ist
A team of CRPF's 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) battalion during a search operation after an encounter with Naxalites along the border of Khunti and West Singhbhum districts. Credit: PTI File Photo

The security cover of the Central security forces deployed in the Maoist affected states has been beefed up after an intelligence input that forces' bases in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) areas may be attacked in retaliation.

According to the sources, after the arrest of top Maoist leader Kishan Bose in Jharkhand on November 11 and a successful operation by the Maharashtra Police in Gadchiroli on Saturday, killing 26, the Maoists are on the back foot and may attack security forces in revenge.

The sources, quoting the Intelligence input, said that the ultras may hit the forward operating bases in LWE affected states to boost the morale of their cadre.

In the past also, the naxals had attacked the security forces in retaliation, therefore, an alert has been sounded to follow the Standard Operative Procedures (SoPs) while patrolling or any area domination move with utmost precautions, they added.

Also Read | 100 ultras had opened fire from modern weapons on C-60 commandos and security personnel in Gadchiroli forest: Police

The battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are deployed in the LWE affected areas.

The central forces have been asked to take local police along during patrolling and convoy movement; the road opening party must proceed ahead of the convoy.

The input also suggested strengthening of the intelligence network in the LWE areas with the concerned state police.

Prashant Bose alias Krishan Da, 75, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs one crore, was caught along with his wife Sheela Marandi, another senior Maoist leader in Jharkhand on November 11.

A number two in the extremist outfit, he also used to head the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) which he merged with CPI-ML (People's War) to form the CPI (Maoist) in 2004. His wife Sheela Marandi was reportedly the only woman member of the decision-making central committee of the CPI (Maoist).

On November 13, the Maharashtra Police killed at least 26 Maoists in a fierce encounter in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district in which a top Maoist leader, Milind Teltumbde, was also killed.

What's Brewing

