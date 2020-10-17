Seema Mustafa new Editors Guild of India president

Seema Mustafa elected as president of Editors Guild of India

Anant Nath, the Editor of The Caravan, was elected unopposed as Treasurer

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 22:46 ist
Seema Mustafa. Credit: Twitter Photo (@seemamustafa)

Seema Mustafa, the Editor of The Citizen, has been elected as President of the Editors Guild of India, a statement by the top body of editorial leaders said Saturday.

The announcement came after the results of an online election held on October 16 were declared.

In the same election, Hardnews editor Sanjay Kapoor was elected as General Secretary. Anant Nath, the Editor of The Caravan, was elected unopposed as Treasurer, the statement said.

Mustafa succeeds Shekhar Gupta, the Editor-in-Chief of ThePrint, while Kapoor and Nath will take over from A.K. Bhattacharya, the Editorial Director of Business Standard, and Sheela Bhatt, the Contributing Editor of Rediff.com, respectively.

In a departure from the usual practice of the office-bearers being appointed by consensus, an election was held for the posts this time.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Editors Guild of India

What's Brewing

Sacha Baron Cohen: This time he’s serious

Sacha Baron Cohen: This time he’s serious

Electricity workers' video makes Anand Mahindra rethink

Electricity workers' video makes Anand Mahindra rethink

This is how frozen packaged food can spread Covid-19

This is how frozen packaged food can spread Covid-19

Arunachal's folk tales get an animation push

Arunachal's folk tales get an animation push

New Zealand's Ardern: A victory forged in crisis

New Zealand's Ardern: A victory forged in crisis

 