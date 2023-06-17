Self-reliance is not an option, but necessity: Rajnath

Self-reliance is not an option, but a necessity, says Rajnath Singh

Singh said the country is moving ahead with the pledge of self-reliance.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 17 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 17:02 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised the need for self-reliance for the country, saying it was not an option but a necessity in the fast-changing global scenario.

"During the 1971 war, when we needed the equipment the most we were refused. We had to look for alternatives. I don't want to take names of the countries that refused our request," he said addressing an event on "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Also Read: India's defence industry is fulfilling security needs of friendly countries: Rajnath Singh

The defence minister said the Kargil War of 1999 saw a similar story.

"During the Kargil war, when our armed forces felt a strong need for equipment, those countries were imparting us lessons of peace. Those who traditionally used to supply us weapons, they too refused," Singh said.

"Hence, we do not have any option than strengthening ourselves," he said. 

Singh said the country is moving ahead with the pledge of self-reliance. "From the ground to the sky and from the agriculture machines to the cryogenic engine, India is moving fast to become self-reliant in every sector," he said.

"In the fast-changing world, self-reliance is not an option for us, but it is a necessity," he said, adding the government is ensuring the country's self-reliance in every sector, especially defence as it is directly related to the country's security.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajnath Singh
Defence
Atmanirbhar Bharat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

BTS fans pack Seoul park to mark 10-year anniversary

BTS fans pack Seoul park to mark 10-year anniversary

Power cuts amid heat wave add to J'khand residents' woe

Power cuts amid heat wave add to J'khand residents' woe

Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit

Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit

Challenges of a greying population

Challenges of a greying population

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

A theory of justice

A theory of justice

Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

 