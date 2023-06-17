Self-reliance is not an option, but a necessity, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised the need for self-reliance for the country, saying it was not an option but a necessity in the fast-changing global scenario.

"During the 1971 war, when we needed the equipment the most we were refused. We had to look for alternatives. I don't want to take names of the countries that refused our request," he said addressing an event on "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The defence minister said the Kargil War of 1999 saw a similar story.

"During the Kargil war, when our armed forces felt a strong need for equipment, those countries were imparting us lessons of peace. Those who traditionally used to supply us weapons, they too refused," Singh said.

"Hence, we do not have any option than strengthening ourselves," he said.

Singh said the country is moving ahead with the pledge of self-reliance. "From the ground to the sky and from the agriculture machines to the cryogenic engine, India is moving fast to become self-reliant in every sector," he said.

"In the fast-changing world, self-reliance is not an option for us, but it is a necessity," he said, adding the government is ensuring the country's self-reliance in every sector, especially defence as it is directly related to the country's security.