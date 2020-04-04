'Send us PPE kits' - Delhi's SOS to Centre

Fifty-nine fresh COVID-19 cases, including 42 linked to Tablighi Jamaat, was reported in Delhi on Saturday, taking the total to 445, amid Delhi government sending an 'SOS' to the Centre for personnel protection equipment (PPE) as it is running out of kits essential for healthcare professionals engaged in treating patients.

There were no fresh deaths and the toll remained at six, including three linked to Tablighi Jamaat, but 16 patients tested positive for the virus infection are serious -- five on ventilator and 11 in Intensive Care Units.

While on Friday 93 cases were reported, the number came down on Saturday. Of the 59 patients who tested positive, 17 people have no connection to Tablighi Jamaat, which is linked to one-third of the positive cases across the country after people who attended its religious gathering in south Delhi's Nizamuddin in mid-March spread across the country.

Kejriwal said they have decided to conduct tests on all the remaining people among the over 2,300 people, who were evacuated from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, in the next two-three days and the capital may see a surge in cases. However, he said the pattern clearly showed that there was no community transmission.

Analysing the deaths, he said of the six, all but one were above 60 years of age and had co-morbidity. Two of them had breathing issues while one each had liver, sugar and heart issues.

"We have analysed the 6 deaths caused by corona. Most of them were either old or had some major disease. I request senior citizens to stay home and take extra precautions. All those who are suffering from some major diseases also need to be cautious," he said.

The Chief Minister raised concerns about the shortage of PPE kits and said the Delhi government has not received a single kit from them. "We are facing a shortage of PPE kits. We have written to the Centre to supply the kits, essential for our doctors and nurses. But we haven't received even one PPE kit from the Union government so far," he said adding the Delhi government had on Friday written to the Centre of the kits.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said they have only 7-8,000 PPE kits left in their stock which will last 2-3 days. "We have demanded 50,000 PPE kits on urgent basis," he said.

Meanwhile, 108 members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital staff, including doctors and nurses, have been quarantined after they came in contact with two patients who in their second test report were found positive for COVID-19. Eighty-five are in home quarantine and 23 are in the hospital, officials said.