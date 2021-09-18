Senior journalist K M Roy no more

Senior journalist K M Roy no more

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Sep 18 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 16:52 ist
Noted journalist K M Roy died at his residence here on Saturday, family sources said. He was 84.

His body will be laid to rest at St Thomas Church on Sunday, they said.

Roy, a senior journalist and a noted columnist began his career in 1961 as co-editor of Keralaprakasam. He had also worked with the Economic Times, The Hindu and UNI news agency. He retired from active journalism as the Editor of the Mangalam daily.

