Senior journalist Ravish Tiwari is dead; PM Modi pays tributes

  • Feb 19 2022, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 12:04 ist

Senior journalist and Indian Express national bureau chief Ravish Tiwari has died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Tiwari’s demise and said he was ''insightful'' and ''humble''.

"Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Senior journalist Vikas Bhadauria shared the news of Tiwari’s death on Twitter.

"Profound journalist, a great human being and my dearest friend, Ravish Tiwari, passed away last (Friday) night. Last rites will be performed at Sector-20, Gurgaon 3.30 PM today. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he tweeted.

