Serum Institue of India's Poonawalla expects Omicron-specific vaccine in 6 months

Poonawalla expects Omicron-specific vaccine in 6 months

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 15 2022, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 19:02 ist
SII CEO Adar Poonawalla. Credit: Reuters Photo

Serum Institute of India's (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said he expects an Omicron-specific vaccine in the country in six months, NDTV reported on Monday.

SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

SII did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

