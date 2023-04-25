Service is needed till equality is achieved: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said "seva" (service) is necessary until equality is achieved in our society.

Government alone can not do every thing and the responsibility of running the country is everybody's, he said. Bhagwat was speaking at the launch of the evening Deendayal Thali (charitable meal service) of the Shri Siddhivinayak Seva Foundation at the Government Medical College & Hospital here.

"We need service ("seva") in our country until everyone in our country reaches the same level (of development)," he said. After achieving this, we should work towards achieving similar equality at the global level, Bhagwat added. He also underlined the importance of affinity and compassion in serving society rather than resources.