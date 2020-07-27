Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Raj Guv

Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor to Cabinet

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 27 2020, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 17:35 ist

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.

The condition is part of three suggestions the Governor has made while returning Ashok Gehlot Cabinet’s recommendation that he should call a session of the Vidhan Sabha.

This was the second time that Mishra has returned a Cabinet proposal on convening the assembly, amid the power tussle in Rajasthan.

For latest updates on Rajasthan political crisis, click here

Mishra also wrote that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test if it takes place.

It should also ensure precautions during the proposed Vidhan Sabha sitting against the spread of coronavirus, his note said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kalraj Mishra
Rajasthan
Congress
BJP
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 