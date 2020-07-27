Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor to Cabinet

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.

The condition is part of three suggestions the Governor has made while returning Ashok Gehlot Cabinet’s recommendation that he should call a session of the Vidhan Sabha.

This was the second time that Mishra has returned a Cabinet proposal on convening the assembly, amid the power tussle in Rajasthan.

For latest updates on Rajasthan political crisis, click here

Mishra also wrote that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test if it takes place.

It should also ensure precautions during the proposed Vidhan Sabha sitting against the spread of coronavirus, his note said.