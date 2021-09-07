Shikshak Parv: PM Modi launches new framework to assess quality of schools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scientific framework to assess the quality of schools, saying it was time to give a new direction to transform the education sector.

Addressing the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv', Modi said the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF) will seek to bridge the gap in inequality of education faced by students in different parts of the country.

“Without a common framework, it was difficult to adopt standards for all aspects of education such as curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, infrastructure, inclusive practices and governance process,” he said.

The Prime Minister said schools will be able to make their own assessments based on the framework and encouraged for working towards transformational change.

“Its biggest feature is that the states will also have the flexibility to make changes in this framework according to their needs,” Modi said.

Modi also launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning) and Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired).

“For the first time, the country is making sign language a part of the curriculum as a subject, so those innocent children who need it the most are not left behind,” he said.

He also unveiled NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.

The theme of the ‘Shikshak Parv-2021’ was “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India”.

He said the National Digital Educational Architecture (N-DEAR), inspired by the UPI interface in the banking sector, will act as a super connect between all academic activities.

It will facilitate transfer from one school to another or admission in higher education, multiple entry-exit systems, academic credit bank or maintaining the records of the skills of the students.

