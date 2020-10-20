Shipping Ministry launches new software to track vessel

Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya e-launched the development of indigenous software solution for Vessel traffic services (VTS) and Vessels Traffic Monitoring Systems (VTMS) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

VTS and VTMS are softwares that determine vessel positions, the position of other traffic or meteorological hazard warnings and extensive management of traffic within a port or waterway.

“Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) contribute to the safety of life at sea, safety and efficiency of navigation and protection of the marine environment, adjacent shore areas, worksites and offshore installations from possible adverse effects of maritime traffic,” said a statement from the Shipping Ministry.

“Vessels Traffic Management Systems are installed in some of the busiest waters in the world, and are making a valuable contribution to safer navigation, more efficient traffic flow, and protection of the environment,” the statement said.