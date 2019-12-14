'Should we spread red carpets for foreign nationals?'

Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari said that the Citizenship Act is set to become part of the citizenship law, will be a source of strength for the deprived.

The BJP on Wednesday reacted with joy as Parliament gave nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, with its top leaders hailing the proposed law as a "historic" legislation that has made the dreams of crores of deprived and victimised people come "true".

Party president Amit Shah, who as home minister successfully piloted the bill in both Houses of Parliament, tweeted soon after the Rajya Sabha passed the bill, "Grateful to PM Narendra Modi for his resolve to ensure dignity and safety for these affected people. I thank everyone for their support."

"As the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 passes in the Parliament, the dreams of crores of deprived & victimised people has come true today," he added.

BJP working president J P Nadda called it historic legislation which will do justice to the minorities of the neighbouring countries who faced religious persecution.

It will provide the minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing religious persecution an opportunity to lead a dignified life in India, he said.

"These minorities of the neighbouring country were displaced, and have been facing the brunt of injustice for a long time. They got justice today through the efforts of the Modi government," he said.

Another minister, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, said it will work like a salve to people living as refugees in India for decades.

Nobody paid heed to their concern all these years but now Modi and Shah have given them justice, he added.