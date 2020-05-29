No train lost on route, says Indian Railways

Shramik Special: No train lost on route, says Indian Railways

Amidst criticism over delays in Shramik Special trains, ferrying migrant workers, and trains being 'lost' on route, Indian Railways on Friday said only 4 out of the total 3,840 Shramik Specials run so far have taken over 72 hours to reach their destinations since they started operating on May 1.

Dismissing news reports that several Shramik Special trains  have lost their routes, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav told media here that no trains lost on route, but between May  20-24, total 71 trains have diverted due to congestion in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar going routes as these two states received 90% of trains.

He also said 90% of these migrant trains ran with an average speed higher than regular mail express trains.

Among the destination-states for which the trains were diverted were Bihar (51), Uttar Pradesh (16), Jharkhand (2), Assam and Manipur (1 each).

Earlier railway diverted a train, which left from Vasai Road in Mahrashtra to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, to Rourkela due to route congestion than its usual route via Jhansi.

From May 1 to till 28, total 3,840 Shramik Specials operated ferrying a total of 52 lakh passengers.

"Railways has accommodated almost all requests received from the sending states. Now demand for special trains have come down and  request for  only  492 trains is  with railways," he said.

He also said the railways ready to operate Shramik Special trains as long as migrants workers want to go home. 

Earlier railways appealed to the public with pre-existing health problems, pregnant women, persons aged 65 and above and children below 10 years of age to avoid unwanted journeys.

With around 30 babies have born in Shramik special trains since May 1, Yadav said in several instances soon after getting information about women experiencing labour pain, railway staff rushed to helped  them in  shifting nearest railway hospital.

